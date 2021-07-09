RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 family members die of food poisoning in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the death of four members of same family as a result of food poisoning.

4 family members die of food poisoning in Kwara. [Vanguard]

This is contained in a news release signed by Mr Babawale Afolabi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC, Kwara Command.

According to the statement, the deceased died in the early hours of Thursday as a result of poisonous food consumption.

“We received information about the death of two children of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar of Olori village, Banni community of Kwara North; Umar Mohammed 25 and Kadir Mohammed 18.

“They started vomiting around 4 am on Thursday and were rushed to General hospital, Igbeti.

“They were tested and confirmed to have taken poisonous food.

“After few minutes, the two died in the hospital,” Afolabi said.

He further said that as the family members were preparing to bury their corpses, one of the grandsons of Abubakar, Umar Mohammed, also died.

The PRO said that a team of NSCDC personnel led by the Divisional Officer, Mr Adesina Taofeek, visited the family to condole with them.

“As we were with the family members, we were told another grandson, Bashiru Mohammed has been rushed to another hospital, and on getting there, he was also confirmed dead in our presence,” Afolabi said.

The PRO said that the Divisional Officer, Taofeek, advised other family members who took the same meal with the deceased to go for check up at the hospital.

He said that some other members of the family were admitted at the hospital, for proper test and possible treatment to avert undesirable occurrence.

