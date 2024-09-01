ADVERTISEMENT
4 die as careless driver causes accident in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sokumbi said the injured persons had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment with corpses of the dead victims deposited at a morgue.

4 die as careless driver causes accident in Osun [TheSun]

Taofeeq Sokumbi, Osun Sector Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Sokumbi said the accident occurred opposite Joseph Ayo Babalola University due to excessive speeding on the part of the vehicles involved, leading to the death of four passengers.

He warned motorists against dangerous driving which could lead to loss of lives and property.

According to him, the accident is due to the carelessness of the driver, knowing fully the danger that lies ahead due to excessive speeding.

Sokumbi, however, warned that the command would not hesitate to deal with any road offender violating the state’s safety laws.

