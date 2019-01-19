The crash, which occurred in Bayara town, a community few kilometers from Bauchi metropolis, also left eight other persons with injuries.

The state Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Rilwanu Sulaiman, told NAN that two vehicles involved in the accident, a Ford Sharon and a Lexus jeep, had collided head-on.

He said that the two vehicles were conveying a total of 12 people when the crash occurred.

“Three persons died instantly and another person died on the way to the hospital.

“The wounded, eight in number, are currently receiving treatment at Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) in the state capital,” he told NAN.