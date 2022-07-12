4 die, 5 injured on Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Umar explained that the accident occured at about 3:22 p.m. and was caused by speeding and loss of control by the driver of the Toyota Sienna.

The sector commander stated that the Sienna marked KJA 738 ET, lost control and collided with the truck which was making a reverse on the expressway.

” A total of nine people were involved which comprised six men, two women and one child. Five people were injured and four persons died,” he said.

Umar added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.