RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 die, 5 injured on Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four persons died while five others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Sienna space bus and a truck at old toll gate, Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Hoima road motorcycle accident claims lives of four students
Hoima road motorcycle accident claims lives of four students

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

Recommended articles

Umar explained that the accident occured at about 3:22 p.m. and was caused by speeding and loss of control by the driver of the Toyota Sienna.

The sector commander stated that the Sienna marked KJA 738 ET, lost control and collided with the truck which was making a reverse on the expressway.

” A total of nine people were involved which comprised six men, two women and one child. Five people were injured and four persons died,” he said.

Umar added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

He advised motorists to use common sense speed limit especially during the rainy season when visibility was always poor.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Lagos PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to scrap levies on food

Lagos PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to scrap levies on food

Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

ASUU: “Enough is enough, Buhari tells striking varsity teachers

ASUU: “Enough is enough,” Buhari tells striking varsity teachers

AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

Kuje Prison Break: One Boko Haram member recaptured in Keffi

Kuje Prison Break: One Boko Haram member recaptured in Keffi

It's been tough- Buhari says he's eager to hand over

It's been tough- Buhari says he's eager to hand over

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Adamawa pastor

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Adamawa pastor

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Trending

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Public toilet closed as gods demand 5 humans as sacrifice before it's opened

32-seater Ampabame No-1 toilet facility

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect