RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 die, 5 injured in road crash in Sokoto – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, the Sokoto State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday confirmed the death of four persons in a road crash on Sokoto-Gusau road

4 die, 5 injured in road crash in Sokoto – FRSC (NAN)
4 die, 5 injured in road crash in Sokoto – FRSC (NAN)

Yusuf-Nadabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that five people sustained injuries in the accident which occured at about 7:30 p.m on Sunday, near Dabagi farm.

He said that the crash involved a commercial Golf car with registration number SNN 200 XA and a DAF truck registered KWE 595 AA, conveying livestock.

The sector commander said the driver of the Golf car while on high speed tried to overtake a truck and had a head-on collision with the incoming trailer.

According to him, the car was hooked under the truck and the FRSC officials had to use some instruments to cut the car into parts before evacuating the dead bodies.

Yusuf-Nadabo explained that the four persons died on the spot, while those injured were transported to hospital.

“The crash was unfortunate as it could have been avoided, if only the drivers were conscious and sensitive enough to understand the intricate nature of night driving, especially during this rainy season,” he said.

He expressed displeasure that in spite of the sensitisation and enlightenment programmes by the FRSC, some motorists were still contravening traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander said motorists should desist from acts capable of endangering their lives and other road users.

He said they must avoid speeding, use of phone while driving and driving against traffic flow.

He also advised drivers to lower their vehicles beams while on night journeys, keep headlamps properly focused, avoid looking directly into the lights of oncoming vehicles and slow down when facing glare from headlights.

Yusuf-Nadabo further advised drivers to reduce speed during rains to enhance their control, keep distance from other vehicles, switch on headlamps for clear visibility, and use wipers, heater and air conditioners as appropriate.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Peter Obi, Donald Duke, Mimiko and others check-in on Wike

BREAKING: Peter Obi, Donald Duke, Mimiko and others check-in on Wike

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed denies selling Peter Obi to the North

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed denies selling Peter Obi to the North

Nasarawa Information Commissioner kidnapped by gunmen - Police

Nasarawa Information Commissioner kidnapped by gunmen - Police

2023: INEC begins preliminary display of voters’ register in Cross River

2023: INEC begins preliminary display of voters’ register in Cross River

Peter Obi emerges 2022 ‘Man of the Year’ with 2.4m votes

Peter Obi emerges 2022 ‘Man of the Year’ with 2.4m votes

416 night accidents occur in 8 months, 97 die in Lagos — FRSC

416 night accidents occur in 8 months, 97 die in Lagos — FRSC

2023: INEC displays voters register for claims, objections in Lagos

2023: INEC displays voters register for claims, objections in Lagos

Monkey Pox: Ebonyi records 1 confirmed case

Monkey Pox: Ebonyi records 1 confirmed case

Matawalle orders house-to-house search to flush out criminal elements

Matawalle orders house-to-house search to flush out criminal elements

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Uniben graduate crushed to death

UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath