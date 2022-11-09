4 die, 20 others injured as fire razes chemical market in Anambra

The incident which happened on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, also saw 20 other people injured.

It was gathered that the fire ignited when chemicals stored in one of the shops along the Progressive Science Union Line exploded.

Confirming that the fire incident has casualties, one Uchenna Ekeh, who identified himself as a trader in the market, stated: “We were in our shops as usual when we heard a loud noise like a bomb blast and we saw thick smokes from some shops upstairs and everyone started running for safety.

“Then people started shouting for help; we saw people carrying bodies of people from those shops that were on fire. Some were badly burnt, while others seemed to have been suffocated by the smoke and the stampede.

“We don’t know how much was lost to the fire, but it can be estimated at N850 million to about N1 billion because the goods are strong chemical products that are highly inflammable.”

Narrating how the fire started, Chinedu Ezekwike, the chairman of the market, said it indeed started from one of the shops where chemicals were kept.

“The chemical explosion that started from one of the shops even collapsed the building and in the process, four persons were killed.

“We are still waiting for the atmosphere to cool off, so we will search the debris to see if there are more persons or bodies trapped. But as it stands, scores of people have been injured.

“The explosion caused thick smoke, while iron bars and heavy stones started coming from the shops of the explosion and hitting people. We fear the casualty figure may increase.

“As you can see, we are putting up efforts to protect the market from the fire and two trucks of the fire service men have succeeded in putting out the fire,” he added.