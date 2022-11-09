RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 die, 20 others injured as fire razes chemical market in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

Goods worth N1 billion reportedly got burnt as the fire rages.

Fire razes chemical market in Anambra
Fire razes chemical market in Anambra

At least, four people have been recorded dead after fire gutted the Chemical Market, Onitsha Bridgehead, Anambra State.

Recommended articles

The incident which happened on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, also saw 20 other people injured.

It was gathered that the fire ignited when chemicals stored in one of the shops along the Progressive Science Union Line exploded.

Confirming that the fire incident has casualties, one Uchenna Ekeh, who identified himself as a trader in the market, stated: “We were in our shops as usual when we heard a loud noise like a bomb blast and we saw thick smokes from some shops upstairs and everyone started running for safety.

“Then people started shouting for help; we saw people carrying bodies of people from those shops that were on fire. Some were badly burnt, while others seemed to have been suffocated by the smoke and the stampede.

“We don’t know how much was lost to the fire, but it can be estimated at N850 million to about N1 billion because the goods are strong chemical products that are highly inflammable.”

Narrating how the fire started, Chinedu Ezekwike, the chairman of the market, said it indeed started from one of the shops where chemicals were kept.

“The chemical explosion that started from one of the shops even collapsed the building and in the process, four persons were killed.

“We are still waiting for the atmosphere to cool off, so we will search the debris to see if there are more persons or bodies trapped. But as it stands, scores of people have been injured.

“The explosion caused thick smoke, while iron bars and heavy stones started coming from the shops of the explosion and hitting people. We fear the casualty figure may increase.

“As you can see, we are putting up efforts to protect the market from the fire and two trucks of the fire service men have succeeded in putting out the fire,” he added.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, while confirming the incident, said an investigation on the matter was ongoing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Dino Melaye believes some Wike’s allies will work for Atiku

Dino Melaye believes some Wike’s allies will work for Atiku

Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting

Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N42.84trn in Q2 2022 – NBS

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N42.84trn in Q2 2022 – NBS

Find your voice, talk your truth

Find your voice, talk your truth

Kwankwaso not desperate to be President

Kwankwaso not desperate to be President

Kaduna govt reaffirms commitment to 12 years of free education

Kaduna govt reaffirms commitment to 12 years of free education

Delta 2022: Matawalle receives festival torch of unity in Gusau

Delta 2022: Matawalle receives festival torch of unity in Gusau

Half Salary: Falana warns FG to stop provoking lecturers

Half Salary: Falana warns FG to stop provoking lecturers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Confused young man

Ghanaian man who’s sleeping with rich married woman seeks help to save his life (video)

Man burnt to death

Engineer burnt to death while fixing generator in Lagos bank

Nigerian man stabs sister and kills mother in Uk

Nigerian man st*bs sister after gruesomely k*lling his mother in UK

Ondo youth protest Monarch's conversion

Ondo youth protests monarch’s conversion to Christianity, blames him for calamities