4 die, 2 missing as Kano bound bus plunges into River Niger.

It stated that a Toyota Hiace bus with 15 passengers on board plunged into the river late Tuesday night.

Mr Solomon Agure, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, who confirmed this said the bus with registration number Plateau – JJN 73 XA, took off from Ijora Seven Up under bridge in Lagos and was heading to Kano.

According to Agure, four people including a woman died in the accident while seven others were critically injured.

He said that the corps engaged the services of eight divers to rescue victims and recovered four dead bodies.

Agure explained that two female passengers were still missing, saying that all efforts to trace their bodies proved abortive.

He, however, explained that two passengers escaped unhurt.