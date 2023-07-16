ADVERTISEMENT
4 die, 11 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

4 die, 11 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident. [Guardian]
Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 9:59a.m and was caused by tyre burst which led the commercial bus somersaulting into a ditch.

The TRACE spokesperson stated that the accident involved 15 people which comprised three men and 12 women, saying that 11 women were injured while three men and one woman died in the accident.

“According to eyewitness account, the bus marked AGL 989 YA was coming from Ibadan inbound Lagos, when it had a tyre burst on the driver’s side at Ayetoro axis on the expressway which led the bus to somersaulting into a ditch,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu, while the injured victims were taking to Famobis hospital, Mowe.

He appealed to drivers to avoid excessive speed, tokunbo tyres and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

