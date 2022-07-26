RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 dead, 6 injured on Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four persons died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a truck on the Iperu bridge, Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

8 women die in Kogi road accident
8 women die in Kogi road accident

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

”The accident occurred this morning at about 6:25a.m. involving a Mazda bus with registration numbers YYY 412 XB and an unregistered truck.

” The Mazda bus driver who was on high speed crashed into the moving truck from behind due to light defect on the truck . The truck’s rear lights made to signal vehicles from behind was not functioning,” he said.

”A male child was among the dead. The injured victims were taken to the Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased have been deposited at the FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The sector commander advised motorists to ensure that everything is working in their vehicle before embarking on any trip while also cautioning them on speed violation .

He sympathised with the family of the victims and advised them to contact the FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s wife granted bail

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s wife granted bail

Our salaries have not been reviewed in 11 years – ASUU

Our salaries have not been reviewed in 11 years – ASUU

FG seeks state, private sector support for affordable housing

FG seeks state, private sector support for affordable housing

Kwara Govt set to pay tertiary institution workers minimum wage

Kwara Govt set to pay tertiary institution workers minimum wage

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Police warn hoodlums as NLC, ASUU rally holds today

Police warn hoodlums as NLC, ASUU rally holds today

Let’s hold referendum on APC’s misrule – Atiku Abubakar

Let’s hold referendum on APC’s misrule – Atiku Abubakar

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

Trending

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children