4 dead, 6 injured on Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident – FRSC

”The accident occurred this morning at about 6:25a.m. involving a Mazda bus with registration numbers YYY 412 XB and an unregistered truck.

” The Mazda bus driver who was on high speed crashed into the moving truck from behind due to light defect on the truck . The truck’s rear lights made to signal vehicles from behind was not functioning,” he said.

”A male child was among the dead. The injured victims were taken to the Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased have been deposited at the FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The sector commander advised motorists to ensure that everything is working in their vehicle before embarking on any trip while also cautioning them on speed violation .