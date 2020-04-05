The command said some some prisoners in the facility attempted to escape on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, over rumours that a coronavirus infected person was in the correction centre.

In a statement on Sunday, comptroller of the state command, Sanusi Danmusa said the inmates died in the hospital as a result of the chaos that happened.

He said, “This attempted jailbreak was carried out by a section of the condemned convict cell in the custodial centre.

“This press release is necessary to assure the public that the command and indeed the Service are not trying to hide any fact as purported by a section of the press, especially when life is involved.

“Four inmates later died in the hospital from the injuries sustained during the chaos that ensued, while being restrained by the custodial officers from breaking jail.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the Custodial Centre where the jail-break occurred.”

He added that a comprehensive investigation has commenced on the directive of Ja’afaru Ahmed, the controller-general.