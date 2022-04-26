4 children electrocuted after electric cable fell on container shop

Two of the deceased children were siblings, who visited their aunt for the just-concluded Easter holiday in the community.

According to an eyewitness, six children were playing in the container when the electric cable fell on it.

While four of the victims gave up the ghost as there was no sufficient oxygen at the hospital they were rushed to, the eyewitness stated that the two others survived.

“The electric cable fell on the container. They were rushed to a hospital, but there was no sufficient oxygen they could use for five of them. So, four gave up the ghost. But the case of the sixth child was not serious as she can walk and talk.

“The remaining two were taken to the Trauma Centre in Ondo for treatment. One has been discharged, but the second child has been referred to the OAU teaching hospital for treatment,” the eyewitness added.

Funmilayo Odunlami, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed the incident, saying investigation into the incident had commenced.

She said, “Yes, we can confirm the death of the four kids. An electric cable fell while they were inside a container. We have commenced an investigation into the matter.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Nicholas Tofowomo, the Senator representing Ondo South, promised to ensure justice for the victims.