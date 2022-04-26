RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 children electrocuted after electric cable fell on container shop

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Four children, two of whom were siblings, have lost their lives, as an electric cable fell on a metal container shop they were playing in.

4 children electrocuted after electric cable fell on container shop
4 children electrocuted after electric cable fell on container shop

Two children have been electrocuted, after an electric cable fell on a metal container shop in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Recommended articles

Two of the deceased children were siblings, who visited their aunt for the just-concluded Easter holiday in the community.

According to an eyewitness, six children were playing in the container when the electric cable fell on it.

While four of the victims gave up the ghost as there was no sufficient oxygen at the hospital they were rushed to, the eyewitness stated that the two others survived.

The electric cable fell on the container. They were rushed to a hospital, but there was no sufficient oxygen they could use for five of them. So, four gave up the ghost. But the case of the sixth child was not serious as she can walk and talk.

“The remaining two were taken to the Trauma Centre in Ondo for treatment. One has been discharged, but the second child has been referred to the OAU teaching hospital for treatment,” the eyewitness added.

Funmilayo Odunlami, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed the incident, saying investigation into the incident had commenced.

She said, “Yes, we can confirm the death of the four kids. An electric cable fell while they were inside a container. We have commenced an investigation into the matter.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Nicholas Tofowomo, the Senator representing Ondo South, promised to ensure justice for the victims.

Tofowomo also warned residents against building shops and houses under high tension cables.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Presidency: Saraki says it is turn of North-Central

Presidency: Saraki says it is turn of North-Central

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Twitter founder speaks after deal to sell platform to world's wealthiest man

Twitter founder speaks after deal to sell platform to world's wealthiest man

Trending

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse

I was a gay woman married to a pastor - Mother of 3 on why she left Uganda for Canada

Julie Mutesasira and her kids

Ghanaian cross-dresser assaulted for allegedly sleeping with men (video)

Cross-dresser

'Kill me' - Woman cries as in-laws flog her and son with sticks (video)

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred