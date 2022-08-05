RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 burnt to death, 16 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four persons were burnt to death on Friday while 16 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus at Oniworo, Foursquare Camp area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident (NationalAccord)

Mr Ahmed Umar, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun confirmed the accident in Abeokuta, saying the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m.

He stated that the bus driver was speeding excessively before losing control and ramming into the median. The bus summersaulted and went into flames.

“A total of 20 persons were involved, four burnt beyond recognition while one female and 15 men were injured.

Umar stated that the injured victims were taken to a hospital at Ogere in Ogun.

He advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes.

