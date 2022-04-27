4 burnt to death, 13 others injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Umar said that the accident occurred at 2:25p.m. and was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control which led to the vehicle summersaulting and in the process catching fire.

He said that all those involved in the accident were male adults.

“The vehicle registration number could not be retrieved,” he said.

Umar said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu.

He said that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Victory Hospital.