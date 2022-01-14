4 brothers go missing on way to attend cousin's wedding in Ebonyi

According to Odah, the report about the missing persons was reported at Onicha Divisional Headquarters of the command on Jan. 1.

She stated that one Okike Onyedikachi had reported that his four brothers left home on Dec. 26, 2021 in two Daystar 125 model motorcycles.

“They left to attend a traditional marriage of their cousin at Okpa-Ogegen Village in Oju Local Government Area of Benue, through Effium/Benue route and had yet to return.

“The family has contacted the celebrant and she confirmed that the victims were not sighted at the ceremony,” she stated.

She gave the names of the missing persons as Ogonnaya Chukwu, 33, and Sunday Chukwu, 31, both dark in complexion.

The rest are Chinedu Nwite, 30, and Ogbonnaya Ekuma, 30, both fair in complexion.

“All speak English and Igbo Languages fluently,” the statement added.

It further noted that the command had disseminated the information through its control room and other police formations within the command.

It stated that all efforts made to trace the victims had proved abortive.