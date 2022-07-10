RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 bodies recovered from 16-passenger boat mishap in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four bodies have been recovered from Friday’s boat mishap at Ojo area of Lagos.

4 bodies recovered from 16-passenger boat mishap in Lagos/Illustration.
4 bodies recovered from 16-passenger boat mishap in Lagos/Illustration.

The four bodies, part of passengers in a W19 fibre boat carrying 16 passengers were recovered at Mile 2 area on Saturday. The boat capsized on Friday night.

Recommended articles

General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed the recovery to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

He said the state government had vowed to enforce safety measures and go after substandard boat operators.

The general manager condoled with the families of victims who lost their lives in recent boat mishaps in the state.

Emmanuel said that LASWA had put many measures in place to reduce incidents of boat mishaps.

“Part of the safety measures is LASWA’s Search and Rescue Unit established to improve response in emergencies.

“Lagos State government is doing all it can to ensure that the sector is viable and safe.

“Government is ready to come down hard on any operator who endangers the lives of people while operating in the sector.

“One of the boat drivers whose actions led to a boat mishap some years back was recently sentenced to life imprisonment,’’ Emmanuel said.

He said that with the huge capital committed to water transportation, government would not fold its arms and allow mediocrity.

The LASWA boss added that the agency had collaborated with Yamaha, manufacturers of boat engines to reduce boat prices to enable operators to put more money in safety devices.

Emmanuel admonished passengers to be safety-conscious always.

“The life jacket can save you. Buy your own life jacket if you must. Inspect the life jackets that you are given and make sure they do not have holes and also avoid night travels.

“Safety consciousness is a collective responsibility; if you see something unusual on the waterways, say it,’’ Emmanuel said.

Area Manager, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mrs Sarat Braimah, also confirmed the recovery of the four bodies that were found at Mile 2.

Braimah said that the NIWA would produce a transportation code that would spell out the dos and don’ts on inland waterways.

She said that the code comprises appropriate guidelines for navigation, offences and penalties.

Barimah said that the transport code would give NIWA enough powers to enforce compliance and confiscate equipment when necessary.

She confirmed that use of substandard boats was responsible for some of the mishaps recorded so far.

“To stem this scourge, efforts have reached advanced stages to formulate standards and regulate the boat building industry.

“In the long term, some classes of boats would be phased out; certain class of boats would be approved and classes of rivers on which operators could function would be listed,’’ Braimah told NAN.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

RCCG inaugurates 2,500 capacity auditorium in Ekiti

RCCG inaugurates 2,500 capacity auditorium in Ekiti

Man excretes 47 wraps of cocaine

Man excretes 47 wraps of cocaine

Sokoto residents chase after moving water tankers as supply dries up

Sokoto residents chase after moving water tankers as supply dries up

Proffer solutions, not incitement on insecurity - Group tackles Fani-Kayode

Proffer solutions, not incitement on insecurity - Group tackles Fani-Kayode

NDLEA arrests human trafficker, orphan with drugs enroute Dubai

NDLEA arrests human trafficker, orphan with drugs enroute Dubai

Peter Obi more competent; Kwankwaso should've settled for VP, Aisha Yesufu

Peter Obi more competent; Kwankwaso should've settled for VP, Aisha Yesufu

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Trending

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect