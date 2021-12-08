RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 abducted DELSU students, 5 others regain freedom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four students of Delta State University (DELSU) and five others abducted on Saturday, have regained their freedom.

DELSU
DELSU

Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the release of the abductees to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The victims were kidnapped on the Abraka-Eku Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said, “They have all been released. They were released I think late Tuesday or early Wednesday

“The kidnappers realised that the police were closing in on them.’

NAN also reports that the kidnappers had demanded N5 million ransom to set the nine victims free.

The DELSU Students Union Government (SUG) in a statement on Tuesday condemned the abduction.

The SUG had expressed concern that the state government and security agencies had not done anything to stop the recurring attacks on students and citizens on the Eku-Abraka expressway.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones

Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

Trending

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

Angry man attempts suicide inside banking hall after his money was given to fraudsters (video)

Angry man attempts suicide inside banking hall after his money was released to hackers (video)