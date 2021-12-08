4 abducted DELSU students, 5 others regain freedom

The victims were kidnapped on the Abraka-Eku Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said, “They have all been released. They were released I think late Tuesday or early Wednesday

“The kidnappers realised that the police were closing in on them.’’

NAN also reports that the kidnappers had demanded N5 million ransom to set the nine victims free.

The DELSU Students Union Government (SUG) in a statement on Tuesday condemned the abduction.