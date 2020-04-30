The Koforidua Circuit Court 'B' presided over by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei sentenced James Tetteh to 20 years imprisonment.

According to Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio, James who lived with the victim at Akyem Abomosu has been sexually abusing his daughter since the beginning of 2020.

He added that a tenant who stays in the same house with the convict carefully observed that the girl was being sexually abused hence upon interrogation with the victim who confided in him and narrated her ordeal.

The neighbourhood then reported the matter to the Akyem Abomosu Police who proceeded quickly to arrest the convict James Tetteh after the medical examination report indicated that the victim has been sexually abused and is two weeks and two days pregnant.

The convict thereafter his arrest admitted his offense and pleaded guilty but with no avail, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour on defilement and incest charged.