The Magistrates Roseline Baraje, convicted Hassan after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust, cheating, theft and misappropriation in Jos.

The judge however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N40,000.

She also ordered the convict to pay N93,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Roseline revealed that the punishment would serve as a lesson to those who have been or would want to indulge in such a criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Monday Dabit, made it known to the court that the case was reported on July 7 at the ‘A’ Division Police Station by Mrs Helen Geoffry of Angwan Mission Tundunwada, Jos who is the complainant.

Monday said that the complainant entrusted her ATM card to the accused in May and he used it to withdraw N93,000 from the account without her consent.

During police investigations, he said, the ATM card was recovered from the accused.