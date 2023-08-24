37 rescued, 2 fatally injured as 2-storey building collapses in Abuja

The Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Mrs Nkechi Isa, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that 37 persons were rescued alive, while two others were fatally injured. Isa said that a rescue operation was ongoing to search for more victims.

She added that a combined team of the FCT FEMA, Federal Road Safety Corps and FCT Command of the Nigerian Police were on ground to rescue and evacuate victims.

“The two-storey building, which serves both residential and commercial purposes collapsed on Wednesday night.

“FCT FEMA Search and Rescue Team are awaiting excavators to intensify the search to ensure that no victim is left in the rubble of the collapsed building,” she said.