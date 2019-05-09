Adesina Badmus, a 36-yr-old man has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting off his neighbor’s finger with his teeth.

According to Punch, Badmus is facing one count of assault.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, when the matter was called in court, Inspector Johnson Okunade, who is the police prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offence on April 29 around 10.15pm off Agric Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Explaining what led to biting of the finger, the prosecuted added that the defendant had an argument with one Ajanaku Adelegan, and assaulted him by biting off the victim’s finger.

He said: “The offence contravened Section 338 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge council as his counsel, Mr Gbenga Bejide, urged the court to grant him bail in liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He, therefore, adjourned the case till June 17 for hearing.