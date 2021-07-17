35-yr-old man arrested over alleged sexual assault of 5-yr-old girl in Kebbi

Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Alhaji Umar Musa-Bala said the fleeing suspect was arrested on July 6, 2021.

Musa-Bala, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, July 17, added that the suspect committed the crime at Shiyar Fara Area of Jega Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “Intelligence Department of the corps apprehended the suspect on June 13 after committing the crime at Shiyar Fara Area of Jega Local Government Area of the state, but he ran away.

“He was later apprehended by our men on surveillance on July 6 and brought back to Birnin Kebbi.’’

The NSCDC boss also said that one Hussaini Abubakar, 22, of Kofar Masama area in Gwandu Local Government Area of the state was arrested on July 14 after he abducted a three-year-old girl at Badariya area in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

He said Abubakar was taking his victim to an unknown destination when members of the community alerted operatives who arrested him.

“A thorough investigation was carried out and it was confirmed beyond doubt that his intent was to abduct the girl to an unknown area,’’ he said.

Musa- Bala also added that on July 15, one Aminu, 29 who, specialised in stealing cell phones from plazas was arrested for stealing 15 mobile phones in Birnin Kebbi.

“All the suspects will be taken to court for prosecution by Monday, July 19 as the investigations are all concluded,’’ he said.