35 teenage girls used as sex slaves rescued in Anambra

Authors:

Ima Elijah

4 of the rescued victims were heavily pregnant.

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued 35 teenagers between 14 years and 17 years who were allegedly being used as sex slaves.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in the state, said this in a statement issued in Awka on Wednesday, June 15, 2021.

Ikenga said 4 of the rescued victims were heavily pregnant.

He stated that they were rescued from a hotel in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He added that police operatives combed the hotel on June 13 and rescued the girls being used as sex slaves, prostitutes and baby producers.

“The operatives rescued 35 girls and four of them are pregnant; the victims shall be handed to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for their welfare and rehabilitation,’’ he stated.

Ikenga stated also that three persons were arrested in connection with the crime and that three pump action guns, seven cartridges and cash were recovered.

“The police arrested three persons and also recovered N877,500,’’ he stated.

Ikenga added that the suspects would be charged in court after investigation.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

