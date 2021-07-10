35 killed as gunmen attack 5 communities in Zamfara

The gunmen, who according to TheCable, arrived the communities on over 90 motorcycles, also reportedly set many houses ablaze.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Muhammad Shehu, police spokesperson in Zamfara said, the attackers fled before officers could reach the communities.

“The police personnel tried their best to reach the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there, but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads,” Shehu said.