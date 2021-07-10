RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

35 killed as gunmen attack 5 communities in Zamfara

At least 35 people were reportedly killed by gunmen in five communities in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)
The gunmen were said to have invaded the Gudan-Maidawa, Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, and Wari community in the state on Thursday evening.

The gunmen, who according to TheCable, arrived the communities on over 90 motorcycles, also reportedly set many houses ablaze.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Muhammad Shehu, police spokesperson in Zamfara said, the attackers fled before officers could reach the communities.

“The police personnel tried their best to reach the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there, but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads,” Shehu said.

He added that the command has launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

