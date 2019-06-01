Ezekiel Mayowa, part-time student of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) has reportedly killed himself after his girlfriend reportedly jilted him.

The corpse of the 34-year-old, according to Punch was discovered in his residence at Eyita, Ikorodu on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Mayowa was said to have taken a poisonous substance suspected to Sniper.

Before he committed suicide, the student explained the reason he took the decision in a video he posted on Facebook.

In the video, Mayowa lamented how the girlfriend he has been dating for nine years dumped him after going for her National Youth Service Corps programme (NYSC).

He said he had made several efforts to reconcile with his estranged lover, whose name he gave as Bolaji Temmy but to no avail.

He said, “I will advise the Federal Government to scrap NYSC because that is where I lost my joy; my love. I am not a bad boy; I am not wicked. Since my woman got into that (NYSC) camp, everything changed. Since last year, we’ve not been able to resolve anything. My woman is now taking an advantage of the mistake I made three years ago to leave me.

“I am going, I need to go, Bolaji Temmy is the woman I’m talking about. I need to go. To all the boys out there, please try to make money before you date any woman. I’ve tried my best. I’ve tried all I could. We’ve been dating for nine years and now she is leaving. I hurt her in the past, but I’ve appealed to her. But she insisted on leaving me.”

He appealed to his mother and friends to take heart, saying he had chosen his own path.

“I will miss my mum. Mummy, please don’t cry. I have chosen my own path…I will miss you all. Your president is going…I am going. I am going now. I am empty. Bye,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the Shagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu, received a distress call on the suicide around 5.30am.

According to the police, Mayowa’s girlfriend during interrogation said he was fond of beating her, adding that they were together shortly before he took the poison.

“The police received information that a 34-year-old part-time student at Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, drank a poisonous chemical identified as Sniper, following a misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend, Olokodana Bolaji, 24, who was also a graduate of the same institution.

“He was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend, but eventually died. In the statement of his girlfriend, she told police investigators that she and the deceased dated for nine years and that the deceased was fond of beating her.

“She said while she was with the deceased in his room, they had a quarrel and he, as usual, resorted to physical violence. She said she ran to the rest room and upon her return, she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of Sniper beside him.”

The police PRO said the corpse had been deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.