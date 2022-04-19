RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

34-year-old man in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 34-year-old man, Vincent Chikeluba on Tuesday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, accused of attempting to strangle his mother, Mrs Chinwe Chikeluba.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

The defendant, who appeared before Magistrate D. S. Odukoya, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of assault, stealing and causing a breach of the peace.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February.

Uche said that Vincent allegedly stole his mother’s properties worth N125,000.

According to prosecution, the defendant also assaulted his mother by grabbing her throat with intent to strangle her.

He also caused a breach of peace by chasing his mother away from her house,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences, Uche said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 172 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

When asked by the court to narrate the incidence, the complainant (Mother) told the court that the defendant, her son, has been violent and had always threatened her.

Chinwe Chikeluba said that since the demise of her husband, the defendant had persistently asked her to pack her things and relocate to the village, adding that this was just one of such episodes of his violence.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya adjourned the case until May 6 for trial.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: Bode George gives condition for PDP's victory

2023 Presidency: Bode George gives condition for PDP's victory

2023: Group wants EFCC,CBN,INEC to monitor campaign spendings

2023: Group wants EFCC,CBN,INEC to monitor campaign spendings

Gunmen abduct 5 wedding guests in Anambra

Gunmen abduct 5 wedding guests in Anambra

Ooni to Amaechi: “It is God that gives power

Ooni to Amaechi: “It is God that gives power”

Ganduje approves resignation of 7 commissioners

Ganduje approves resignation of 7 commissioners

Turkish rapper, Murda jailed for 4 years over ‘drug use’ lyrics

Turkish rapper, Murda jailed for 4 years over ‘drug use’ lyrics

2023: Wike says he won't run for president if Ganduje joins the race

2023: Wike says he won't run for president if Ganduje joins the race

2023 presidency: Nigerian youths won’t regret supporting Tinubu’s ambition – Council boss

2023 presidency: Nigerian youths won’t regret supporting Tinubu’s ambition – Council boss

Police arrests business woman, Ovaioza, over investment scams

Police arrests business woman, Ovaioza, over investment scams

Trending

Mother-in-law won't talk to me after she met me and her son making love - Woman cries

File photo

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

Lebanese embassy urges police to deal with citizen who threatened to slaughter Ghanaian man

Suspect: Lebanese man