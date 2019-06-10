The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said the defendant, Gouda committed the offence on May 31, at 8.30 p.m. at Sosegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja.

Emuerhi made it known that the Gouda stole 27,000 dollars (N8.2 million) and jewellery belonging to the complainant, Mrs Funmi Tejuosho.

“The cook, who had been working for the complainant for years, connived with the others, broke into her room, stole the said properties and disappeared.

“The complainant reported the case to the police, and the defendant was apprehended after an investigation,” he said.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and also stipulates seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat who admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government as the case had been adjourned until July 3 for mention.