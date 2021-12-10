34 medicine stores sealed in Lagos over sale of expired drugs, others

The outlets were shut following the recent monitoring, inspection, and enforcement exercises carried out by the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Food.

Speaking on the development, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi was quoted as saying that the affected outlets were shut for contravening regulations guiding the operations of sale of medicines in the State.

Abayomi said “The sealing of the affected medicine outlets was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999.”

The commissioner further said some of the offences for which the outlets were sealed include, “inappropriate storage conditions of drugs; having unskilled persons handling and dispensing drugs; sale of drugs by illegal shop owners; stocking of expired drugs; and sale in market places”.

The sealed medicine stores are located in Shomolu, Bariga, Gbagada, Ifako, Kosofe and Orile Iganmu areas of the state.

Abayomi said, “The Task Force enforcement activities in Shomolu and Bariga LGA was a follow up to previous enforcement exercise conducted in the areas in October which is aimed at compliance

“The revisit revealed a significant success in the war against fake drugs and illegal drug shop in lagos as 16 shops earlier sealed were met evacuated and are no longer involved in the illegal sale of drugs.

“The November enforcement exercise at Savage and Bale streets in Orile-Iganmu LCDA was to prevent clustering of drug outlets which are a haven for fake drugs. It is worthy to mention that 13 out of 14 outlets visited were sealed, one of the sealed premises was found to be stocking expired drugs which are hazardous to the health of the State Citizenry.”