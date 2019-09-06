Police operatives in Ekiti State have reportedly arraigned a cleric, Opeyemi Sunday before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for stealing a motorcycle.

According to Punch, the police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leranmo told the court that the 32-yr-old Cleric committed the offence around 12.30pm on August 25, 2019.

Leranmo alleged that the motorcycle Opeyemi stole belong to one Yusuf Seyi, adding that the motorcycle was a Bajaj Boxer with no number plate.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Vol. 1, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, while his counsel, Mr Timileyin Omotosho asked the court to grant him bail assuring the court that he would not jump bail.

Punch reports that the Chief Magistrate Ade Lawal granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lawal therefore adjourned the case till September 11, 2019, for further hearing.