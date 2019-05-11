A 31-yr-old-man, Godspower Johnson has reportedly been remanded in prison custody for allegedly beating his wife, Deborah to death during a fight over sex.

Johnson was remanded on Friday, May 10, 2019, by a chief magistrates’ court in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) the presiding Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji, ordered that Johnson should be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, for the next 30 days pending when the case file would be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Speaking during the arraignment, the prosecutor, Inspector Oladele Adebayo told the court that Johnson committed the offence at Adekoye Street, Igbo-Elerin, Ishashi on March 21, 2019.

“The defendant wanted to make love to his wife. He inserted his two fingers into her private parts which didn’t go down well with the deceased. A fight ensued in the process and the defendant beat up his wife,”

The offence according to the News Agency of Nigeria contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Recall that in March, police in Niger State arrested a 30-year-old man, Umar Tambari for beating his wife to death because she refused to fetch him water.

It was reported that Umar opted to fetch the water himself only for him to be accused by the deceased of using the water she fetched.

The accusation reportedly prompted him to lose his temper, beating her several times with stick that led to her death.