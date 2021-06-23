30GB free data and more from Glo MiFi!
The ‘Grandmasters of Data’ are at it again!
The Glo LTE MiFi connects up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices at the same time –Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, etc. Glo LTE MiFi can be used for home, Small Business or individuals on the Go.
Other benefits of the Glo MiFi offer include, New MIFI price to customers from all Glo Outlets and 30GB free data on activation, valid for 30 days.
Find out more on: https://www.gloworld.com/ng/glo-mifi-offer
#FeaturedbyGlo
