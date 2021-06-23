RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The ‘Grandmasters of Data’ are at it again!

30GB free data and more from Glo MiFi!.
30GB free data and more from Glo MiFi!.

Get a Glo MiFi for N12,000 and get 30gb free data benefit upon purchase and activation of MiFi + additional 5gb data on purchase of data plans of N5000 and above for a period of 6 months.

The Glo LTE MiFi connects up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices at the same time –Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, etc. Glo LTE MiFi can be used for home, Small Business or individuals on the Go.

Other benefits of the Glo MiFi offer include, New MIFI price to customers from all Glo Outlets and 30GB free data on activation, valid for 30 days.

Find out more on: https://www.gloworld.com/ng/glo-mifi-offer

