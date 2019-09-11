The statement was posted on the commission's website on Wednesday, September 12, 2019, that Chukwuebuka, a graduate, was arrested on Aug. 5 around the Jakande-Lekki area of Lagos.

The statement also revealed that the suspect was arrested during a collaborative operation by the EFCC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Chukwuebuka, alongside his conspirators, Idowu Adetokunbo Taiwo and Sherrif Shoaga, allegedly engaged in business e-mail compromise (BEC), where they redirected the sum of four million dollars,” it said.

The statement, which said that the money was redirected to several accounts between 2016 and 2018, added that a Nissan car was recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest.

It said that the suspect would soon be arraigned before the court.