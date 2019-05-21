SP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman of Police Command, told newsmen on Tuesday in Dutse that the suspect committed the offence on May 19.

Jinjiri said the suspect attempted to murder his friend with intent to steal his motorcycle.

“On May 19, the police in Jahun Division received a report at about 2 p.m that one Yakubu Adamu aged 30 of Dogawa area in Jahun, took his friend one Sale Shanono, aged 30 on his motorcycle to accompany him to his in-laws’ residence.

On reaching a bushy area, Sale Shanono, used a knife to cut the throat of the owner of the motorcycle, Yakubu Adamu, thinking that he died and took away the motorcycle,” Jinjiri said.

He added that upon receipt of the report, the police proceeded to the scene and the victim was taken to General Hospital, Jahun, for medical attention.

The spokesman said that he was admitted at the hospital and was still responding to treatment.

According to him, the suspect was later arrested and the motorcycle was recovered.

Jinjiri said the suspect would soon be charged to court as the case was still being investigated.