30-year-old man lands in court for defiling neighbour's 2-year-old daughter
The child has been taken to the hospital for medical examination.
The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi refused to take Adam’s plea. Osunsanmi adjourned the matter until March 28 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on February 26. The prosecutor said that the child was taken to the hospital for medical examination. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
