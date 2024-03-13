ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

30-year-old man lands in court for defiling neighbour's 2-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The child has been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

30-year-old man lands in court for defiling neighbour's 2-year-old daughter
30-year-old man lands in court for defiling neighbour's 2-year-old daughter

Recommended articles

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi refused to take Adam’s plea. Osunsanmi adjourned the matter until March 28 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on February 26. The prosecutor said that the child was taken to the hospital for medical examination. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court [Daily Trust]

Ndifon, Anyanwu ordered to defend charges as court rejects no-case submission

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil bunkering sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos mother attempted to end her baby’s life using Sniper over convulsions