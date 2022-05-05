30-year-old man held in jail for reportedly raping woman in church

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16 at The Redeem Evangelism Ministry (TREM) at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the defendant, who came to help decorate a hall that was contracted out, forcefully and unlawfully had canal knowledge of the woman in the church premises.

“The woman was asked to go and open the door for the defendant to gain entrance into the hall,” the prosecuctor said.

He said that the woman reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.