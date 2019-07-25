With all these portholes and cruises, sometimes life just arranges extremely embarrassing check-points on the road! Here are some of the most embarrassing things we could think of and how to avoid them.

1. ATM Card Possessed By Village People:

You are out with the love of your life and you are ready to spend that moola. Your love points at everything in the store and you throw it in the basket. Only for you to get to the counter and your village people possess your ATM card. The card refuses to work! One minute after, your girlfriend whips out the card and pays.

Way Out:

Be proud of your girl’s ability to not flinch and refund her later Always carry cash around with you. (Dangerous but sensible) Always walk with multiple cards.

2. Bus Conductor Slaps You

‘Busing’ in Lagos can be quite an emotional rollercoaster. If you’re not being squeezed by your seatmates, you’ll be choking on someone's BO, or someone’s head will be sleeping on your neck.

Yet, bus conductors have no chill pill. And once in a while, they bestow on a few chosen ones that popular slap they are famed for.

If this happens, what do you do?

Way Out:

Don’t argue about change with the conductor, duh! Slap him back! Then run like hell. (We are joking, don’t you dare do this.) Get your change before you get on the bus.

3. Data Finishes And The Boss Is Spitting Fire

The boss has sent you 2 texts and followed up with a call. It’s 10:00 am and you are not at the office, because you are running late. The laptop is at the office and you cannot tell the truth. You check your mail’s draft, the document is sitting there and all you need to do is press ‘send’. You hit send only to find out that data has finished. No cash around you and ATM is a few streets - practically a lifetime - away.

Way Out:

Never run out of data (but that’s impossible) Dial *606# and borrow data quickly Start searching frantically for an ATM machine because Aunty Kudi under the MTN umbrella will not take a transfer. She doesn’t even have a bank account.

If you try a few of these things, you will land in trouble o! In all seriousness, just be prepared. Some embarrassing situations can be avoided if you just think ahead. So, which would you try and which will you avoid like a plague?!