The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kano Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, May 6, 2019, claimed that the suspects used a Mercedes Benz 180 C-Class to carry out the evil act.

Haruna said that the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. and the suspects were arrested when they attempted to dump the victim’s body at Abedi by France road Sabon Gari Quarters.

Lawan was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, where he later died. However, the Mercedes car has been seized as a piece of evidence.

The PPRO further made it known that the command had begun investigation into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court following the investigation.