An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife has reportedly remanded three suspected cultists for allegedly fighting during a meeting held at the residence of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The suspects, Awotide Oluwasegun, 38; Olamide Adesina, 25; and Rahmani Adeyemi, 40, were said to have attacked attacked and injured one David Agboola and also acted in a manner that threatened public peace.

According to police prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, the accused persons committed the offences on Sunday July 7, 2019, at Omisore’s residence in Ile-Ife, Punch reports.

Osanyintuyi maintained that the action of the accused persons, who claimed to be members of the Eiye Confraternity caused panic in the area.

He added that the three men attacked David and inflicted severe injuries on him.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy, assault and breach of the peace preferred against them.

Although, the counsel of the accused, Mr Bolaji Adewale applied for their bail assuring the court that they would provide good surety, Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail application.

He however adjourned the case till July 25 for ruling on the application.