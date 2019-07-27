Police operatives in Niger State have reportedly arrested three suspected armed robbers, who have been terrorizing residents of Mashegu, Makira road in the state.

The three suspects, Juli Mago, 18; Manuga Yayi, 20, and Mustapha Muazu, 30, are all from Tashan-Mgajiya in Lavun Local Government Area, Punch reports.

The Public Relations Officer of Niger Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Minna.

He said, “We received information that one Ashiru Lawal of Robigi village, in Mokwa council had been attacked by unknown hoodlums, armed with cutlasses, sticks, and machetes.”

He added that the suspects “emerged from the bush and robbed him of 147,800 and one Samsung Galaxy handset”.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, Abubakar said a team of policemen to Kutigi division swung into action and arrested the three suspects while they were trying to escape.

He added that the suspects confessed to the crime upon investigation.

He said one Samsung Galaxy phone belonging to the victim was recovered from the suspects adding that they would be charged to court after investigation.