ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 siblings suffocate to death inside the car their father borrowed

Damilare Famuyiwa

Their father, who’s a salon operator, reportedly borrowed the car which killed the three children from his sister.

The father of the deceased has gone into hiding since the tragic incide occurred [Guardian]
The father of the deceased has gone into hiding since the tragic incide occurred [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The three kids, including two girls and a boy, died in the car as their mother stepped out to buy the noodles, which they intended to take to school the following day.

It was gathered that on Monday, February 26, police operatives visited the residence at No. 8, Boluke Lane, Sango-Kulende quarters of the Ilorin metropolis where the three siblings had reportedly died in the said car on a fact-finding mission.

However, they could not gain entry into the building as the gate was under lock and key and nobody was around to welcome them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police operatives then proceeded to the family house of the late siblings mother identified as Shade Silifat at Ile Magaji, Taiwo Isale road, Ilorin, where she was recuperating after the incident.

She was reported to have fainted as a result of shock on hearing her children’s tragic death after returning from the shop where she went to buy the noodles on Sunday.

It was gathered that the police operatives questioned the mother for not reporting the matter officially to the Police.

According to a source close to the woman, the family intended to settle the matter internally, before the police waded into the matter as Kwara State Police Commissioner, Victor Olaiya directed a discreet investigation in the bid to get to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, the landlord of the residence where the siblings died, had reportedly issued quit notice to their father, identified as Abdulkadir Jimoh, who was said to have gone into hiding since the tragic incident occurred.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

I now drink borehole water, can't afford hygienic options - FCT resident

I now drink borehole water, can't afford hygienic options - FCT resident

Psychologist begs Nigerians not to treat depression with alcohol, drugs

Psychologist begs Nigerians not to treat depression with alcohol, drugs

President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo

President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

1 dead, 15 rescued as Lagos boat hits submerged shoreline concrete

1 dead, 15 rescued as Lagos boat hits submerged shoreline concrete

File photo. Potholes

80-year-old 'dead' man returns to life after ambulance hits big pothole

Murdered 17-year-old, Nathan Bawuah

17-year-old Ghanaian boy stabbed to death by another 17-year-old boy in London

Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023

Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023