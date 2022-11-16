Court sends 3 siblings to prison for allegedly setting brother's house on fire

However, Magistrate Roseline Iyorshe did not take their plea for want in jurisdiction.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until Jan. 17, 2023 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gboko, to the State CID, Makurdi on Nov. 9, 2022 via a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command.

Ato said that on Nov. 4, 2022, Igbaakura had reported at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko, that on the night of Nov. 3, while he was sleeping with his family in their room, the defendants who are his brothers set his round thatched house on fire.

The complainant stated that he lost property worth N448, 800 and a cash sum of N300,000 in the fire.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested during police investigation for committing the offence.