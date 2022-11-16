RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends 3 siblings to prison for allegedly setting brother's house on fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that three brothers, Ignatius Agera, Joseph Agera and Agema Agera, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly conspiring and setting their brother, Igbaakura Agera’s house on fire.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

Recommended articles

However, Magistrate Roseline Iyorshe did not take their plea for want in jurisdiction.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until Jan. 17, 2023 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gboko, to the State CID, Makurdi on Nov. 9, 2022 via a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command.

Ato said that on Nov. 4, 2022, Igbaakura had reported at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko, that on the night of Nov. 3, while he was sleeping with his family in their room, the defendants who are his brothers set his round thatched house on fire.

The complainant stated that he lost property worth N448, 800 and a cash sum of N300,000 in the fire.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested during police investigation for committing the offence.

The offence, Ato said, contravenes the provisions of sections 97 and 338 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe records 101 deaths in 271 auto crashes – FRSC

Gombe records 101 deaths in 271 auto crashes – FRSC

Emir lauds Egyptian coy’ plans to establish rice processing plant in Kano

Emir lauds Egyptian coy’ plans to establish rice processing plant in Kano

Nasarawa State empowers 50 women with 2 goats each

Nasarawa State empowers 50 women with 2 goats each

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

Naira redesign: Senate mandates committee to ensure Nigerians are protected

Naira redesign: Senate mandates committee to ensure Nigerians are protected

BREAKING: Police dominates Ekiti House of Assembly

BREAKING: Police dominates Ekiti House of Assembly

Bala Mohammed presents N202bn 2023 budget to Bauchi state assembly

Bala Mohammed presents N202bn 2023 budget to Bauchi state assembly

Atiku speaks on Tinubu's health, gives opponent advice

Atiku speaks on Tinubu's health, gives opponent advice

Army kills top Boko Haram commander Abu Hassan, other members

Army kills top Boko Haram commander Abu Hassan, other members

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File photo (Not related to this story)

My brother and I have had s*x for 11 years – Pregnant Ghanaian lady cries

DSS official jumped into Lagos lagoon

Suspected DSS official still missing 3 days after jumping into Lagoon

Lady jumps into lagoon

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé

Tricycle

Tricycle operator passed away after being punched by his colleague