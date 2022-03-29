RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 rescued, many trapped as container falls on 3 vehicles in Lagos

Bayo Wahab

One of the trapped vehicles was reported to have burst into flame minutes after the incident occurred.

3 rescued, others trapped as container falls on 3 vehicles in Lagos. (Daily Trust}

A container has reportedly fallen on three vehicles trapping many persons.

The incident happened along the LASU-Igando road, Lagos.

Three occupant’s of one of the vehicles are said to have been rescued by residents of the area.

According to Daily Trust, the container was being transported on a truck to an unknown destination when it fell on the vehicles between Omark and Akesan bus stop in Igando.

Confirming the incident, Ibrahim Farinloye, Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-southwest said it happened around 9:45 pm.

He added that one of the vehicles had some passengers inside and that the incident happened in front of Omark School by Dapson Bus stop, Akesan, Igando Lagos State.

He said, “Three persons have since been rescued I’ve and they are receiving treating in an hospital”.

He also said efforts to mobilise responders was on when, a report came that fire outbreak was reported at the scene.

Bayo Wahab

