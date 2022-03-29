3 rescued, many trapped as container falls on 3 vehicles in Lagos

The incident happened along the LASU-Igando road, Lagos.

Three occupant’s of one of the vehicles are said to have been rescued by residents of the area.

According to Daily Trust, the container was being transported on a truck to an unknown destination when it fell on the vehicles between Omark and Akesan bus stop in Igando.

One of the trapped vehicles was reported to have burst into flame minutes after the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, Ibrahim Farinloye, Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-southwest said it happened around 9:45 pm.

He added that one of the vehicles had some passengers inside and that the incident happened in front of Omark School by Dapson Bus stop, Akesan, Igando Lagos State.

He said, “Three persons have since been rescued I’ve and they are receiving treating in an hospital”.