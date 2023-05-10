The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 reportedly shot dead by suspected cultist in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents of the area claimed that the perpetrators of the heinous act took the bodies of the three victims away after killing them.

People shot dead [The New York Times]
People shot dead [The New York Times]

Recommended articles

Residents of the area claimed that the perpetrators of the heinous act took the bodies of the three victims away after killing them.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said that the Police were yet to track down the killers.

“The Police are currently on patrol within Owo. I have spoken with the Area Commander and the DPO in the area, but not one of the residents is ready to report, or even assist with information.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, anti-cultism men have been deployed to the area,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

Also speaking on the incident, the Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on security matters, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said security operatives had been deployed to the area and would apprehend the suspects immediately.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 17

BREAKING: Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 17

Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Betara, Wase, Doguwa others unite against APC zoning of 10th Reps Speaker

Betara, Wase, Doguwa others unite against APC zoning of 10th Reps Speaker

Court stops NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Court stops NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about caring for them

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering [Video]