3 RCCG members d*e on their way home from the church convention

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were on their way home from the RCCG convention centre when their vehicle somersaulted.

No less than three members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have met their untimely death as they returned home from their just-concluded convention.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, as the RCCG members were heading home, the bus they boarded somersaulted at the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu interchange around Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The accident which involved a Mazda bus with Registration number APP 297 YC happened after the vehicle had a burst tyre.

Confirming the accident, Spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi said 16 passengers were onboard the vehicle, adding that they include five male adults and 11 female adults.

He said, “Three persons comprised two male adults and one female adult lost their lives.

Quoting an eyewitness, Akinbiyi said one of the passengers in the bus said that “the driver of the bus was on high speed and was cautioned by some of the passengers before one of the rear tyres busted and the bus somersaulted, falling on its side.

“Further investigation confirmed that the bus was coming from Redeem Camp and passengers were among the congregation who partook in the just concluded 70th Convention tagged Perfect Jubilee.

“Three passengers, made up of two males and one female died in the unfortunate crash while 13 others made up of five male adults and 10 female adults were injured including the driver.”

The TRACE chief, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, advised motorists to eschew speeding.

Damilare Famuyiwa

