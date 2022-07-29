RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 people died on the spot as car rams into okada park in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, happened when a motorist lost control of his car after a tyre burst.

At least, three people have been crushed to death in a fatal accident at Arepo area of Ogun State.

In the accident which happened on Thursday, July 28, 2022, four other people sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when a motorist, who was travelling from Lagos to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, lost control of his car wheels after a tyre burst.

The accident which involved a silver Toyota Corolla car with number plate FKJ848FH, according to eyewitnesses, knocked down commuters who were attempting to cross the expressway at the time the driver lost control.

It happened in front of me. I was about to cross the road at that time too. A lady that was beside me even hit her elbow on the side mirror of the car. The next thing I knew was that a man was hit and some bike men were also crushed. The car just cleared everyone in its path. One bike went underneath the car. It was a terrible accident and I am still shaken,” an eyewitness who identified herself as Debbie stated.

Confirming the accident, Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said a total of eight people were involved in the auto crash.

“A fatal crash occurred around 12.30pm on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Arepo Bus-Stop.

“A total of eight persons were involved, which comprised seven male adults and one female adult.

“Four persons were injured – one female adult and three male adults. One person was unhurt.

“A total of three persons were killed, all male adults,” Okpe said as she blamed it on excessive speed by the car driver.

She also revealed that those who survived injuries from the accident have been taken to Beachland Hospital, and ROA Hospital, both in Arepo, for treatment.

