3 people die as 2 okada riders collide with BRT

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were seen lying in their pool of blood.

Okada riders are advised to avoid BRT lanes [Punch]
Okada riders are advised to avoid BRT lanes [Punch]

In a video making the rounds on social media, the deceased were seen lying in their pool of blood.

A voice was heard advising residents to avoid using motorcycles and BRT lanes.

Please my brothers and sisters, avoid taking the BRT lane. If you enter Okada, don’t allow the Okada to follow the BRT lane. Three people just died,” the voice said.

It was gathered that the victims were on their way home on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in the area when their motorcycles rammed into the BRT.

Following the incident, angry youths were said to have attempted to raze the BRT vehicle but were prevented by policemen who arrived at the scene.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said “Yes, the accident happened yesterday (Wednesday) around 5pm.

This incident happened a day after nine persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that involved two vehicles in the Adedero area of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The accident occurred when a DAF tipper collided with a Toyota Coaster bus.

“I was driving behind and what I observed was that the tipper driver was not concentrating maybe because he had slept off which led to losing control. The tipper jumped the culvert and collided with the Coaster bus on the other side,” an eyewitness identified as Awako, was quoted saying.

It was gathered that a tipper with number plate AAB368XB collided with the side of the Toyota Coaster bus with number plate AKD 979YA, leaving nine persons injured.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

