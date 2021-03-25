Three officials of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency have been arrested by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for allegedly stealing 70 bags of maize meant for distribution as COVID-19 palliatives.

The Corps commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya disclosed this while parading the suspects on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Command’s headquarter, Agodi, Ibadan.

Akinsanya said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at about 9 pm at the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, while trying to load the stolen items.

He said the NSCDC gathered that some people were in the habit of breaking into government warehouses to loot items.

“Our efforts yielded result yesterday (Wednesday) around 21:00hours. The suspects were arrested while loading the items that are meant for the people in the state as palliatives.

“This has been happening for a long time and we have been trying to pin them down. We were able to arrest them yesterday. This is what we have been talking about; the government meant well for the society but there are some unscrupulous people that want to truncate the government’s efforts.” The NSCDC boss said.

Akinsanya further said the NSCDC in Oyo State would not condone bad attitude, adding that the agency had resolved to flush out criminal elements out of the state.

While assuring the people of Oyo State of adequate security, the NSCDC boss urged them to continue to volunteer useful information that could assist the service in tracking criminals in the state.

He said the agency will continue its investigation on the matter and that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.

However, one of the suspects, an OTRMA official, whose name was not given said that an official of the State Emergency Management Agency in charge of the palliatives gave the items to them, Punch reports.

The suspect said the NSCDC officials arrested them because they were unable to provide tangible information on how they got the items.

Also, a 56-year-old driver and father of four arrested alongside the suspects said he was not aware that the items were stolen.

The driver said he only acted in line with the directives given by the officer who asked him to come and help them carry the items.