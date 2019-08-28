Three Nigerian women have been put on trial in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly robbing an Iraqi man in a Dubai apartment.

According to a report by Dubai-based Gulf News, the 45-year-old victim had been tricked into thinking he was soliciting sex from a Swedish student he met on a dating app.

When he arrived at the accused's apartment in Al Quoz, he was assaulted by a group of five women who physically abused and robbed him before letting him go.

"They were so happy when they found this amount of cash that they stopped searching me. I was terrified that they would kill me so I pretended to have breathing problems so they would let me go," the victim said.

The victim alerted the building's security and waited until police officers arrived at the scene and chased the fleeing women, catching three of them aged 30, 33 and 34.

They're accused of stealing Dh57,000 from their victim who has since been deported for soliciting prostitution. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Dh5,000.

A verdict on the women is expected later this week.