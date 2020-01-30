They have been identified as 32-year-old Isaac Daniel, 28-year-old Stephen Nuta and 26-year-old Kelvin Popoola.

The three have since been arrested and detained after they landed in Ghana’s harbour city of Tema.

The three Nigerians are in the grip of the Police

Dailymailgh reports that they sneaked into an MV Unity vessel from Apapa Port in Nigeria thinking it was heading for Madrid, Spain.

Unknown to them, the MV Unity vessel was rather heading to fellow West African country Ghana.

Meanwhile, officials at the Tema Port identified Isaac Daniels as a serial stowaway who had been arrested for a similar offense last year.

The three suspects are expected to be interrogated before any further action is taken against them.