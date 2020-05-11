If you have young children who misbehave and always get into trouble, spanking and yelling might seem unavoidable but in the long run, that can have negative consequences.

It could cause behavioural and psychological problems in kids and, in the long run, it can also result in low self-esteem, aggression, and stress-related issues.

Instead, here are 3 creative punishment and modern punishments for kids:

Credit - Modern Ghana Modern Ghana

1. More screen time

When your kids are bickering, throwing tantrums or just being plain stubborn, you can make them sit and stare at a blank TV for a couple of hours until they resolve their issues amongst themselves.

ALSO READ: How Nigerian parents are dealing with kids and coronavirus fears

2. Time-ins

Most parents would give their kids time-outs for bad behaviour, where the kids sit silently in a corner.

However, sometimes sitting idle may not work well with children so instead of sitting and doing nothing, the child gets an age-appropriate task.

These tasks could include memorising a poem, writing letters of the alphabet, colouring a picture, or solving math problems.

[Credit - Giphy] Giphy

3. Role Reversal

The role-reversal game is usually played for fun but can also be used as a punishment for kids.

Your child would have to do one of your chores that he/she finds boring and you will act as the child.

You can act as the child by watching TV and sleeping while the chores are being done by the children.

[Co-written with Damilola Amoo]