3 Men sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery & firearm possession

News Agency Of Nigeria

The three were convicted of armed robbery and unlawfully possessing firearms.

The convicts are; Alexander Solomon (29), Desmond Peter (29), Eric Tile (30). The fourth defendant Promise Shie (27) was discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence. The three were convicted of armed robbery and unlawfully possessing firearms on July 7, 2022, along Ilumoba-Aisegba Ekiti Road, Aisegba-Ekiti.

Justice Bamidele Omotoso said, "I hold that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants."

Omotoso said, consequently, “for the offence of conspiracy and armed robbery, you are all sentenced to death by hanging, may the Lord have mercy on your souls.”

He, however, discharged and acquitted the 4th defendant (Promise Shie) since the prosecution failed to establish any of the offences against him. The convicts were arraigned on four counts of charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola told the court that the offence contravened Sections 6(b), 1(2) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions), Act., Cap. All, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. He said that the convicts, armed with guns, robbed one Okey Jude and Jayeoba Ayobami of laptops, phones, and ₦540,000 cash, among others.

To prove his case, the prosecutor called four witnesses and tendered two guns, phones, laptops, cutlasses, axe, and face masks, among others, as exhibits. The convicts spoke in their defence through their respective lawyers but called no witnesses.

